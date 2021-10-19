Telefónica launches Tech brand in UK after buying Cancom UK&I | comp

Telefónica today announced that Cancom UK&I has started operating under the Telefónica Tech UK&I brand. Cancom UK&I was acquired last July by the Spanish operator for approximately €400 million, as part of the company’s organic and inorganic growth plan to strengthen its position in the digital transformation sector.

In a statement, the communication explained that Telefónica Tech UK&I includes more than 600 Cancom UK&I professionals who provide a robust suite of professional and managed services in the field of advanced information technology, cybersecurity and MultimediaIn addition to being certified as a Microsoft Gold Partner in nine disciplines.

According to Jose Cerdan, CEO of Telefónica Tech, “With this move, we confirm Telefónica Tech’s growth history and strengthen our capabilities in one of our key markets, such as the United Kingdom, with the aim of strengthening our leadership in clouds and digital services in Europe”. The CEO notes that Telefónica Tech UK&I has already become a reality and is emerging as “the ideal partner to accompany companies in their secure digital transformation”.

As part of Telefónica Tech’s commitment to services clouds and security, Telefónica Tech UK&I has expanded its Security Operations Center (SOC) as part of the investment to increase its office space located in Catalyst Inc (Belfast) by more than 500 square metres. This expansion will allow the company to absorb its growing workforce and provide specialized cybersecurity services to a larger number of clients in the UK and Ireland.

Building on Telefónica Tech’s global SOC capabilities, the expanded Belfast Operations Center will provide monitoring and analysis services for customers’ IT systems to anticipate and prevent security risks and attacks, and will be based in new, purpose-built facilities. According to the communications, the investment will also include hiring and training more cybersecurity staff.