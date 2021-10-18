Telefónica and Liberty join forces to bring the UK together

Virgin Media O2, the company resulting from a business merger in the United Kingdom phoneica And Liberty Global, launched Volt, its first major commercial product that seeks to increase its crossover rates with significant benefits.

Unlike in Spain, converged packages in the UK, which add mobile and fixed home connections at the same rate, are not the general rule, and with this product Virgin Media O2 Seeks to position himself as a reference In this part and take advantage of Synergy in your union.

For this, the company offers New clients and already clients Those with O2 mobile rates or Virgin Media fixed rates contract the other service for twice the speed of their connection and the amount of data on their mobile phone, 150 pounds (€177.3) discount for an electronic device, roaming in 75 countries –Including SpainPremium Wi-Fi service.

Integration of “incredible services” for everyone

company operations manager, Jeff DoddsThis offer combines the speed and reliability of Virgin Media’s broadband network with O2 mobile networks and a variety of “amazing services” to enhance the offer to users, he said in a statement.

Launching a converged service in less than 150 days As a company, this is a major achievement and shows the ‘momentum’ we have gained following our commitment to high-speed connectivity across the UK.”

Product prices start from £40 (47 EUR(For a package of 200MB of calling, free calls on the weekends and 10GB of mobile data at 99LE)€117) of the high-end package including 1Gbps speeds, simulated data and TV package.