: Technology and Media :: RBC

Government-owned companies and agencies can purchase Zoom services directly from their website. Earlier, one of the Russian distributors said that the sale of services to these customers in Russia and the CIS will be limited.

Photo: Zuma / TASS



Zoom told RBC that Zoom service customers, including Russian companies with state participation and government agencies, can purchase services directly through the platform’s website.

Zoom continues to strive to serve customers in the Russian and CIS markets. “We are in the process of developing our approach in the region, and in the meantime, new and existing customers in both the public and private sectors can purchase Zoom accounts directly through our website,” the company said in a statement.

About the fact that Zoom Video Communications has banned its distributors from selling products to companies with the participation of the state and government agencies Become known The day before. In particular, CNews wrote about this by referring to a letter from one of the Russian distributors, RightConf. Now state-owned companies and departments will not be able to use Zoom’s communications, they will only have access to standard 40-minute video conferencing.

Later in the company mentionedThat started with the investigation after the emergence of messages about the public sector disconnecting from corporate communication services. “It seems that [эти сведения] On the basis of a report from one of the affiliated sales agencies, a spokesperson for Zoom said.