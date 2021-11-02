Tools: Science and Technology: Lenta.ru

The Australian division of Samsung has released jeans, which differ from the usual in the presence of special pockets for foldable phones. This was reported on website Comp.

The unisex jeans model in retro style was created in collaboration with the Australian brand Dr Denim. The garment has only one pocket located on the front side. It is sewn to the dimensions of the Galaxy Z Flip3 foldable smartphone.

“Who needs big pockets? They take up a lot of space, do not look stylish, and the latest phones slip in them.” In this regard, the rest of the pockets in the jeans presented by the Korean company are either sewn or missing. According to the designers, they should Big pockets in clothes are a thing of the past.

“The perfect partner for a stylish foldable phone is a pair of equally stylish jeans,” Samsung said in a statement. Jeans in limited edition – there are only 450 pairs, cost $1,499. With the jeans complete, the user will get the flagship Galaxy Z Flip3.

