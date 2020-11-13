Billie Eilish releases new song “That’s Why Me”

The Grammy Award-winning singer started a new song with merriment Illustrated song Thursday. The single titled “That’s Why I Am” is available to everyone Broadcast platforms

The song’s lyrics revolve around a mysterious person who Eilish sends a clear message to: “I’m not your friend or anything / Damn, you think you’re the guy / I think, so I’m” she sings.

“Stop, what the hell are you talking about? Get my beautiful name out of your mouth,” she continues.

In an interview with Zane Lowe from Apple Music About “So I exist”. Eilish, 18, did not explain who – if any – wrote the song.

“This song is very ready for interpretation,” Eilish said of the new song. “I’m very curious to see what people get from it and also what they feel when they hear it. I don’t know. But yeah, it’s a little mean. I love it.” She said the video, which was dropped along with the song, was filmed on an iPhone, showing her running around an abandoned mall passing snacks, including pretzels, sorbet, french fries and chipotle chips from stores en route. The singer added that she “cannot wait” for her fans to hear the album she produced during her time in quarantine due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Eilish made history at this year’s Grammy Awards, becoming the youngest soloist to win Album of the Year. In total, it picked up four best categories – Best New Artist, Song of the Year, Record of the Year and Album of the Year.