Claudia Jordan recalls her rejection of married Donald Trump’s attempts to kiss her

The former “Celebrity Apprentice” star claims that current POTUS tried to kiss her twice before appearing on the NBC reality show and “had to remind him that he was married.”

Claudia Jordan She revealed her experience with Donald Trump This may confirm his reputation as a player. Actress / Model who participated in the second and sixth season ofCelebrity Apprentice, Trash talked about current POTUS during her appearance on the podcast “Behind the Velvet Rope With David Yontef” earlier this week.

During the chat, the 47-year-old said that Trump tried to kiss her, not just once, but twice, during her marriage. She claimed it happened before she joined NBC’s reality competition series, in which Trump served as host and judge.

“Oh, before I got to beginner, we were like the year or the year before the show. He was trying it a little bit, you know, he would kind of do that … He tried to kiss me once, twice.” And about how she rejected his attempts, Jordan recalls: “I had to remind him that he was married. It was like, ‘You don’t put this tongue in my mouth. This will not happen. of course no. ”

While realizing that Trump showed interest in her, she claimed that she never reciprocated. “I know he did the same as a person. I know he went around and tried to kiss me twice, but I wasn’t going to agree to it,” she claimed. “You know, he tried me a few times, but I was still able, like I said, to bend, which is something that not a lot of women should have, but a lot of us have that skill.”

She added, “We have to sail where, well, it wasn’t sexual assault, I wouldn’t say that, but you try it and you are a married man. Let me remind you, you are married, Melania and I are not … so you can put your little orange lips on your wife and we can do it.” Business but you will stay there. ”

Jordan added that Trump was already married to Melania Trump at the time. I mean, everyone knows he’s cheating on her, she said, and so is she, that’s why her bracelets and diamonds are so big, accusing the couple of cheating on each other.

During the interview, Jordan also claimed that Trump, who she said judges people, including his family members, by appearance and weight, “prefers” his daughter Ivanka Trump More than “wife” Melania. She also said she worries that the former real estate mogul appears to be neglecting his youngest daughter Tiffany Trump.