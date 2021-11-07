Take a closer look at Apple Watch Series 7 Now that you’ve overcome your weaknesses, it’s time to buy (ITmedia Mobile)

Appearance hasn’t changed much, but…

The most striking change to the Apple Watch Series 7 is the larger screen. The bezel has been thinned to 1.7 mm, which increases the viewing area. Display area is 20% larger than the previous generation “Series 6” and “SE” still sold together. Compared to the cheaper “Series 3”, it is more than 50% wider. On the other hand, the increase in the size of the case was reduced to a minimum. Compared with the traditional assortment, the numerical value in the specification is only 1mm larger, and you can choose two models, “41mm model” and “45mm model”. When I actually wear it, even if the case is said to have increased by 1mm, it was a difference that I can only tell if I compare it carefully. The main feature of the design is the addition of new colors to the end of the case. As an introduction, the color contrast of the Apple Watch depends on the material of the main case. In the previous generation “Series 6”, the aluminum case has 5 colors of “Silver”, “Aerospace Grey”, “Gold”, “Blue” and “(PRODUCT) RED”, and the stainless steel case has 3 colors of “Silver” and ‘graphite’ and ‘gold’, and in the titanium case, two colors have been developed namely ‘titanium’ and ‘space black’. In Series 7, the aluminum model’s finish has been changed to five colors: “Midnight,” “Starlight,” “Green,” “Blue,” and “(PRODUCT) RED.” On the other hand, the assortment of “silver”, “graphite” and “gold” stainless steel and a “titanium” and “space black” titanium case seems to be the same as before, regarding the name. This time I tried a new “green” aluminum case. Looking at the real thing, it was a dark green reminiscent of ‘green tea’ and ‘bamboo’, and depending on the state of the light, it was a calm color that could be confused with black. It depends on the combination of the bands, but I think it’s a color that doesn’t stand out badly in the work square or at festive occasions and is easy to wear. The main chassis specification is attractive as it supports dust-resistant performance for the first time in the series. As with the previous model, it supports waterproof performance, so many users will say that it was used in harsh conditions such as swimming and surfing, but from this model, swimming and sports on beautiful sandy beaches, you should be able to use it with more Peace of mind even in outdoor scenes.