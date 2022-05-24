Taiwan requests admission to the World Health Organization. “In 2021, despite covid, growth exceeded 6%”

“We urgeWorld Health Organization (WHO) and relevant parties to support Taiwan’s accession to WHO and enable it to fully participate in WHO’s meetings, mechanisms and activities. Taiwan will continue to work with the rest of the world to ensure that everyone enjoys the fundamental human right to health, as enshrined in the WHO constitution. In the spirit of the 2030 UN Sustainable Development Goals, no one should be left behind.” This is what Taiwan’s Minister of Health and Welfare Shih Chong Chen said in an appeal issued by the office of the representative of Taipei in Italy. Taiwan’s application for admission to the World Health Organization comes on the occasion of assembly 74 For the Geneva-based institution that this year will be held via video conferencing due to the pandemic.

Taiwan has requested several times, including in recent years, to participate in the Assembly’s discussion as an observer. It is a demand always rejected by Beijing, which considers the island part of its territory and does not accept exceptions to the principle of “one China”. Also this year Beijing He expressed his “strong opposition” to US support for inviting Taiwan as an observer. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian stressed in recent days that Taipei’s participation in the WHO “should be conducted on the basis of the ‘one China’ principle,” adding that the United States “should stop raising issues related to the island.”

Instead, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken again urged the island’s admission to the assembly, asserting that “there is no justifiable reason to exclude its participation” and that the United States will continue to “support Taiwan’s participation in international organizations where statehood is not a prerequisite.”

“In the past five years, Taiwan has not been invited to join the WHO. To ensure that Taiwan is not left behind and that there is no gap in global health coverage, Taiwan is seeking to participate in the WHO this year in a professional and pragmatic way, in order to be able to Make contributions as part of the global effort to achieve this. About the World Health Organization’s vision of a continuous global network for disease prevention,” continues the minister.

Taiwan then states that two years after the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, more than 510 million confirmed cases and more than 6.25 million deaths have been reported worldwide. As countries continue to fight the epidemic, Taiwan’s achievements have been widely recognized. As of May 10, 2022, nearly 390,000 confirmed cases and 931 deaths have been reported in Taiwan, out of a population of 23.5 million. Thanks to the joint efforts of the government and the people, Taiwan’s economic growth rate for 2021 has reached 6.45%.

The Minister of Taipei stated in his message that Taiwan’s National Health Insurance (NHI) system, which was launched in 1995, has played an important role in fighting the epidemic. Nhi provides comprehensive and high quality health services, reaching comprehensive coverage (99.9%). “Taiwan’s robust health systems and the NHI have protected the population and ensured social stability during the Covid-19 pandemic. In addition, NHI’s comprehensive database and other modern information systems have been instrumental in ensuring the effective application of digital technology for disease prevention. Taiwan’s healthcare system ranked first 2nd in the world in 2021 by CeoWorld In the annual Numbeo survey, Taiwan ranked first out of 95 countries surveyed in the 2021 Healthcare Index category, assures Shih-Chung Chen.

“Taiwan – continues the minister – has been able to contain the epidemic by ensuring that people live normal lives and achieve positive economic growth through careful use of technology, information transparency, strict border control, and careful examination and investigation of cases. However, with the global spread of the Omicron variant of the late 2021, community transmissions began to increase in Taiwan as well. The variant appears to be more contagious but causes few or no symptoms. Trying to prevent the transmission of each case individually would be a futile effort that would greatly affect people’s livelihoods. So the government chose Targeting elimination of severe cases, managing mild cases, minimizing overall impacts, and treating moderate and severe cases from April 2022. This new Taiwanese model aims to enable people to lead normal lives while keeping epidemic prevention measures active and allow the country to open up continuously.”

“Today the world continues to face the challenges of the epidemic, vaccine supply and post-pandemic recovery – concludes Shih-Chung Chen -. Countries must work together and prepare for possible epidemics in the future. Taiwan is an indispensable partner in ensuring successful post-epidemic recovery. To contain the epidemic, Taiwan has continued to cooperate With other countries researching and developing vaccines and medicines for CovidD-19 and donating medical supplies, such as face masks and medicines, to countries in need. This has shown that Taiwan can help, and Taiwan is helping.”