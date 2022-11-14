Switzerland’s DT Yakin appoints an experienced team for the World Cup

(Reuters) – Switzerland coach Murat Yakin will draw on his experience in the World Cup in Qatar, and on Wednesday nominated several veteran players, including Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri, to his 26-man squad for the tournament that begins in a few days.

Arsenal midfielder Xhaka will lead the team to their third World Cup finals and is among a handful of Premier League players to have featured in the squad, including Manchester City’s Manuel Akanji and Newcastle United defender Fabian Schar.

Winger Shaqiri, now with the Chicago Fire in Major League Soccer, will play in his fourth World Cup Finals at the age of 31.

Yakin will take four goalkeepers to Qatar due to injury concerns for starter Jan Sommer and substitute Jonas Umlin. Manager Philip Kuhn called up from Salzburg as one of the two squad players without caps.

Sommer, who has 76 caps, injured his ankle in Borussia Monchengladbach’s match against Darmstadt last month, while Montpellier’s goalkeeper Omellin sprained his ankle against Olympique Lyon on October 22.

Young Boys midfielder Fabian Ryder, 20, has also been called up for the first time.

“We had plenty of options in some of the positions,” Yakin said in a statement. “Many players have put in convincing performances in recent weeks and months. I am convinced that these 26 players can always help us achieve our goals.”

The Swiss Football Federation said the team will travel to Doha on Monday and will move to Abu Dhabi two days later for a warm-up match against Ghana before they start their World Cup campaign against Cameroon on November 24.

They will also face Brazil and Serbia in Group G.

Here are the candidates:

Goalkeepers: Gregor Kopel (Borussia Dortmund), Jan Sommer (Borussia Mönchengladbach), Jonas Umlin (Montpellier), Philippe Kohn (Salzburg).

Defenders: Manuel Akanji (Manchester City), Eray Kommert (Valencia), Nico Elvedi (Borussia Monchengladbach), Fabian Schar (Newcastle United), Sylvain Widmer (Maines), Ricardo Rodriguez (Torino), Edmilson Fernandez (Mainz).

Midfielders: Michel Ebecher (Bologna), Xherdan Shaqiri (Chicago Fire), Renato Steffen (Lugano), Granit Zakka (Arsenal), Denis Zakaria (Chelsea, loaned from Juventus), Fabian Frei (Basel), Remo Froller (Nottingham Forest) . Noah Okafor (Salzburg), Fabian Rieder (Young Boys), Ardon Jashari (Lucerne)

Forwards: Brielle Empolo Monaco), Ruben Vargas (Augsburg), Djibril Sue (Eintracht Frankfurt), Haris Seferovic (Galatasaray, loaned from Benfica), Christian Wassnacht (Young Boys) (information from Adi Nair and Hritika Sharma in Bangalore. Edited at Spanish by Javier Leira)

Reuters