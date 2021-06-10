Switzerland Tour 2021: How was General Richard Carapaz? Stage 2

The second stage of switzerland tour It ran between Neuhausen am Rheinfall and Lachen on a 173 kilometer stretch, with the 950-meter Oberricken harbour, about 30 meters from the finish line.

After a single time trial on the first day as the Swiss Stephen Kong | (Groupama) She put on the first leader jersey, and all the riders are preparing for a duel on the road where they hope to gain as much advantage as possible.

Richard Karabaz Ineos, the 2019 Giro d’Italia winner and favorite to win Switzerland, was 31 seconds behind Kong on the clock. The Ecuadorean wears the number 1 that corresponds to his partner Egan Bernal, Winner of the 2019 Swiss Tour but did not participate in this year’s edition.

We must remember that switzerland tour He returned to the international calendar after 2020 was postponed due to the pandemic, and with a version moving from the usual nine stages to the eighth, he started with a 10.9 kilometer trial.

Richard Karabaz He finished fourth in the second stage of the Tour of Switzerland. The Ecuadorean has arrived in 4 seconds Strong Van Der Poel. generally He is in sixth place, 13 seconds behind leader Stefan Kung.