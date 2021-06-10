Struve wants to go to the Grand Slam quarter-finals | free press

Paris (AFP) – Jan-Lennard Struff wants to reach the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam for the first time in his tennis career today.

Warsteiner, 31, will meet in the second round of the French Open in the second match after 11.00 am (Eurosport) against Argentine No. 10 Diego Schwartzman, who eliminated veteran Philip Kohlschreiber in the previous round. “I was hoping to play against Kohli,” said Struff, who is preparing for a tough fight. “Diego is a very difficult player and brings a lot of balls back.”

Strong matches from Struff in Paris

Struve increased himself steadily in Paris in the first week. After winning the first five sets over powerful Russian Andrei Rublev, Struve showed a confident and consistent performance in the three set victories against Argentine Facundo Banez and Spanish talent Carlos Alcaraz.

The German second seed struggled for a long time after his trip to Australia at the start of the year. Struve only found his way back to his championship game in Munich and reached the final at the beginning of May. “The tournament in Munich was very important for me. “I feel good again,” Struve said.

Struve’s goal: Quarter-finals against Nadal

Thus, Warsteiner is paying a lot for Schwartzman, who reached the semi-finals last year. After all, a real duel in the quarter-finals with defending champion Rafael Nadal could wait. “Of course I want to play against Rafa,” said Struve, who will be the second German in the quarter-finals after Alexander Zverev. “Zverev won on Sunday evening after an impressive performance against Japan’s Kei Nishikori 6:4, 6:1, 6:1 and will now meet Spain’s Alejandro Davidovich Fokina on Tuesday.