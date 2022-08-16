Switzerland surprised Portugal without Cristiano Ronaldo and Spain climbed to the top

Switzerland celebrates its victory over Portugal in the League of Nations (AFP).

The Swiss team beat Portugal 1-0 on Sunday, and Spain beat the Czech Republic 2-0 to advance to the top of Group A in the second region of the European Nations League after four confrontations.

Striker Haris Seferovic (1 minute) scored the winning goal at the Stade de Genève in Geneva, which gave Switzerland the first points, against Portugal who played without a crack and captain Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portuguese defeat allowed Spain to advance with a strong victory over the Czech Republic with two goals from Carlos Soler and Pablo Sarabia.

The team led by Luis Enrique leads the Portuguese by one point.

Other results:

Group D: Slovenia 2 – Serbia 2. Norway 3 – Sweden 2.

Group C2: Greece 1 – Kosovo 0 Northern Ireland 2 – Cyprus 2

Group D: Georgia-Bulgaria 0 Macedonia 4-Gibraltar 0

Group B: Malta 1 – San Marino 0.

attitudes

Group 1: Denmark 6 points. Austria, Croatia 4; and France 2.

Group A2: Spain 8 points; Portugal 7; Czech Republic 4; Switzerland 3.

Group C: Italy 5 points. Hungary 4 Germany 3; England 2.

Group A4: Netherlands 7 points. Belgium, Poland 4; Wales 1.

Group B1: Ukraine 6 points; Ireland, Scotland and Armenia 3.

Group Two: Israel 4 points. Iceland 2; Albania 1 Russia 0.

Group B3: Bosnia 5 points; Finland, Montenegro 4; Romania 3.

Group B4: Norway 10 points; Serbian 7; Sweden 3; Slovenia 2.

Group C1: Turkey 9 points; Luxembourg 6, Faroe Islands 3; Lithuania 0.

Group C2: Greece 12 points; Kosovo 6; Cyprus and Northern Ireland 2.

Group C: Kazakhstan 7 points. Slovakia 6; Belarus 2; Azerbaijan 1.

Group C: Georgia 10 points. Macedonian 7 Bulgarian 3 Gibraltar 1.

Group A: Latvia 9 points. Moldova and Andorra 4; Liechtenstein 0.

Group B: Estonia and Malta 6 points. San Marino 0.