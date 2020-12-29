Switzerland offers $ 70,000 to live in Albinen with your family

Families must stay at least 10 years. Photo: Getty Images

Switzerland is one of the countries with a high quality of life and unique nature, It offers about $ 70,000 for people to move in with their families.

Central European country in its quest to increase the population of a small town AlbininWhich barely adds 278 inhabitants according to the last census, Provides dollar support to foreigners and Swiss For those who wish to join the daily life of the place for its growth.

Support for people who decided to participate in this call is for housing and a A cash amount of about $ 70,000, The amount is the sum of what would be given to family members if they were selected.

Like any gathering, who is looking for settlers Albinin Adhere to regulations so that the authorities ensure that the investment is effectively directed to Place growth.

town Albinin (Or Arbignon, in French) is located within a canton Switzerland It’s called Valet. It is a municipality that forms part of the territory in the Leuk region. It is bordered on the north by the municipality of Leukerbad, on the south with Luke, on the west with Indien and on the east with Gautit Fishel.

Requirements to live in Albinin

To be able to aspire to live Albinin, New tenants must be no more than 45 years oldThe country strives for newcomers to work and for people to grow economically.

Another requirement is that the persons or families who decide to undertake the adventure, Stay 10 years at least, Which seeks to ensure that these people’s contributions matter to the place.

Anyone who will stay at Albinin must also build or purchase a home Not less than 200 thousand francs. With this value, the authorities seek to commit the new residents to making their residency permanent.

Regardless of the above, the parties involved You must have a Swiss permit to work and live in His lands.

To find out more about the initiative offered by Switzerland, you can bid click here.