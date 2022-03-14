Switzerland lifts entry restrictions – destinations

Swiss health authorities have announced the lifting of most COVID-19-related restrictions for travelers, including the cancellation of the Swiss health passport.

From now on, those wishing to enter Switzerland are exempted from the following regulations:

The requirement to obtain a health permit to access enclosed spaces;

Mask requirements in stores and restaurants as well as in other public environments (facilities, venues, events);

mask requirements in the workplace;

permission requirement for large-scale events;

Restrictions on private meetings.

However, The use of a mask is still mandatory in public transport and health institutions, at least Until the end of March.

To enter, tourists must be fully vaccinated with AstraZeneca, Covaxin, Covishield, Janssen, Morderna, Novavx or Moderna. Vaccination certificates will have Valid for 270 days after the last dose. It is not necessary to provide PCR or antigen tests.