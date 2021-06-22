Switzerland is still alive. Turkey says goodbye

AP

Baku, Azerbaijan

Switzerland is still breathing. As a result of forgetting Turkey.

Thanks to two goals scored by Xherdan Shaqiri, Switzerland beat Turkey 3-1 last Sunday to stay with one foot inside in the round of 16 of the European Championship.

Winger Stephen Zuber was an assistant in all three Swiss goals, with Seferovic’s goalkeeper scoring the first and Shaqiri penning the other two.

Irfan Kahn Kahveci scored for Turkey, the only goal for the selected team at Euro 2020.

“We were able to respond after the loss to Italy,” Shaqiri said, referring to the 3-0 defeat in Rome last Wednesday. We played as a united group and that was decisive against that choice. We know that if we do things well, we will generate a lot and succeed.

Switzerland finished third in Group A and certainly reached eighth place as one of the top four third places. They will have to wait for the activity of the other keys to complete to receive confirmation.

Had they scored two more goals, the Swiss would have knocked Wales out of second place in their group and taken a straight pass to the next round. The Welshman lost 1-0 to Italy in Rome.

A little disappointed with the goal we received. It’s the only spot, Shaqiri said.

Italy Wales Couple

Italy alternatives have the same quality as the starters. or almost.

Roberto Mancini has been insisting for weeks that the 26 members of his squad are junior players. And after beating Wales 1-0, despite making eight adjustments to the eleven starting lineup in the European Championship, facing them would not be wise.

It is important that the identity of the team remains the same, and changing three or four players does not make any kind of difference. Mancini said everyone knows that the script and the final product don’t change.

The technician added that everyone showed today that they are beginners.

The victory expanded the Azzurri’s unbeaten streak to 30 matches, equaling the national team’s record.

Matteo Pessina put Italy ahead in the first half by redirecting Marco Verratti’s free kick from a handball.