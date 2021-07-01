“Switzerland is a very difficult team to beat this choice in everything”

Saint Petersburg (Russia), July 1 (EFE). Spain coach Luis Enrique praised his opponent in the Euro 2020 quarter-finals, Switzerland, which he sees as a “very difficult team to beat” after eliminating the current world. The champion, France, “picks everything” in competition.

In his day she spoke about Ukraine and its coach, now she is among the eight who could win the European Championship. Switzerland has a top-ranking coach, you know that no matter what players will be involved, it will cause you a lot of problems. In Europe, they are a reflection of what they are, a very difficult team to beat this choice in everything,” he analyzed at a press conference on the eve of the match.

He would be a very complicated opponent, without many spectator names but one of the best blocks in the European Cup. At our level, how they press and how they attack. It would be very complicated.

Luis Enrique pointed out the difficulty that Spain faced against Switzerland in the two matches of the League of Nations. He managed to win the minimum at Alfredo Di Stefano (1-0) and equalized in the last minute in Basel.

“In the Valdebebas match, we were a lot better, we scored only one goal but they scored only one chance in the whole match. We excelled a lot even though the scoreboard didn’t reflect that. It was two very complicated matches because they are constantly pressing and leading to losses. The two matches, especially First, we performed very well,” he said.

In this optimistic perspective, Luis Enrique, more serious than he was in his last pre-match press conferences, admitted that he does not see any team superior to Spain yet in the European Championship and defended his defense after conceding three goals against Croatia in the eighties. .

I have clearly reviewed it because I think we are one of the best defensive teams in the European Championship. No data, the way you get that data. When reviewing goals there is a specific error but the attitude of the team is very good, the behaviors repeated throughout the European Championship and I am happy with how we managed those last 10 minutes in defence.

“What I complained about and discussed with the players is what we did with the ball in those last minutes, which we corrected in extra time,” he added, before admitting that he had great confidence in his 24 players that the first team enjoyed. Not decided yet. EFE