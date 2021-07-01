Belgium defeated Finland and also made a perfect move

This afternoon, the football event will be held on Monday, the third day of the holy month of Ramadan Euro 2020 (2021) Belgium defeated Finland to conclude with a perfect move and advance as one of the best teams in the tournament.

The score was 0-2.

led by actor Marco Kanerva appeared after the 1-0 loss against Russia; choice by order Roberto Martinez He did so after beating Denmark 1-2.

Regarding the arrangement of group B, Red Devils’ They finished as leaders with nine points and reasserted themselves as one of the favorites to win the title; “Royal Album” They are third with three units and are waiting for a miracle to qualify.

a Belgian The tie was enough for them to secure first place.

It is clear , Finns It was they who had to survive: he must emerge victorious to secure the ticket to the next round, either as second or as one of the top thirds, depending on the score between the Russians and the Danes.

With Denmark beating Russia 4-1, the “Royal Owls” will have to wait to see if they can miraculously be among the top third, something that seems practically impossible.

It must be remembered that it is the first Eurocop from the Nordic countries.

in the end of the day, Belgium defeated Finland 0-2 with the goalkeeper’s own goal Lukáš Hrádeck In the 74th minute, the result is Romelu Lukaku At 81′ in commitment it was a lot tougher than it looked.