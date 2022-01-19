Switzerland extends quarantine and remote work until the end of February

Geneva, January 19 (EFE). – The Swiss government decided today to extend the quarantine for five days to contact the positive Covid-19 virus and to work remotely until the end of February in the face of increasing pressure on the country’s hospitals, according to the executive branch in a statement. After a consultative meeting with regional authorities, social partners, parliamentary committees and interested associations, the Federal (Executive) Council chose these extensions as well as wearing masks indoors or imposing restrictions on private gatherings until March. “The virus is spreading very quickly, and it is too early to fully lift the measures,” Swiss Health Minister Alain Berset was quoted by national media as saying. On the contrary, Switzerland will ease entry requirements into the country and will no longer require a negative PCR test or antigen test to be submitted to enter the country from people who have been vaccinated or who have overcome the virus, something that will come in force from January 22. It was also agreed after the meeting to shorten the validity of all vaccination certificates from one year to nine months, to ensure their recognition in the European Union. EFE ams / abc / fp