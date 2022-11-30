Switzerland extends its epidemic prevention law until 2024

Geneva, November 29. The Council of States (the Swiss House of Representatives) approved today the extension of the so-called Covid-19 law until mid-2024, so most of its provisions will remain in force to prepare for possible new waves of coronavirus, the national agency reported. RTS.

The law, which reflects on entry and exit controls into the country and other measures taken since 2020 in the country during the peak moments of the epidemic, expired at the end of 2022, but the executive and legislative authorities chose to expand it due to its continuation. of cases.

The coronavirus that causes covid-19 has shown a tendency to become a pandemic in Switzerland, with a seasonal peak in infections, and was highlighted in discussions ahead of today’s vote.

The Chamber of Deputies rejected, however, the executive’s request to pass the cost of coronavirus tests from the central authority to the cantons, after the Swiss central authorities allocated 2,100 million Swiss francs (the same amount during the pandemic in euros) to pay for them. This type of analysis.

Because this provision was rejected, the cost of tests on patients will be charged from January 1, 2023, except in the case of reactivation of new waves of disease and special control measures.

The extension of the Covid-19 law also includes the maintenance of a certificate of vaccination against the disease, which is not in principle used on Swiss soil but is still required in some countries, as well as the digital SwissCovid tracking app so that it can be reactivated in the event of necessity. EFE

abc/rf