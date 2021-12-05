Switzerland elects new attorney general after FIFA portal scandal

Special Prosecutor Because FIFA portal More than a year ago, Switzerland finally found a successor in the person of the former police chief, who was appointed by Parliament on Wednesday to his new position.

Former Head of the Swiss Prosecutor’s Office, Michael Lauber, removed in June 2019 from file Corruption scandal investigation On the The International Federation of Football (FIFA), due to his undisclosed contacts with the head of the organization in 2016 and 2017, Gianni Infantino.

In the face of criticism, he ended up resigning a year later, in July 2020, before losing his immunity. But since then the position of the attorney general, elected by all Swiss parliamentarians, has remained vacant, as the Parliamentary Judicial Committee has not found convincing candidates to present their proposals.

The Federal Assembly, comprising both chambers, is definitively elected Stephen Blattler, 62, has run the Berne Cantonal Police since 2006.

To broaden the circle of candidates, Parliament raised the minimum age for the attorney general position to 68, after the retirement age (64 for women and 65 for men).

Butler, the son of a police chief, studied law. In addition to his role as Chief of Police for the Canton of Bern, Stefan Bättler holds a seat on various national and international committees and chairs the Foundation of the Swiss Police Institute.