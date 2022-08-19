Switzerland donates more than 149,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine to Honduras

*** The first Covid-19 booster is now available for children from 5 to 11 years old

Honduras, Thursday, received 149,760 vaccine doses against COVID-19 donated by the Swiss government through the COVAX mechanism.

The Deputy Minister of Health, Suani Montalván, explained that the donation would allow Hondurans to be immunized against the coronavirus.

Montalvan encouraged residents to attend various licensed vaccination centers and complete their schedule with first, second, and booster doses.

Montalvan added that people over the age of 40 can already apply their second booster dose at more than 1,600 approved locations nationwide.

Similarly, he noted that the first booster dose against Covid-19 is now available for children aged 5 to 11 years, five months after the second dose was applied.

For her part, the representative of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), Pidad Huerta, stressed the importance of maintaining biosafety measures, and applying them properly to contain the transmission of monkeypox.

Huerta insisted on using a mask, washing hands frequently, social distancing, avoiding crowds and going to health services if any symptoms appeared, whether it was the coronavirus or monkeypox.

“This is not the time to lower our guard, it is time to take care of ourselves and our loved ones against these diseases that we have in the country,” he concluded. OB / Honduras

