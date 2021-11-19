Switzerland crush Bulgaria and send Italy to the play-off

Switzerland The surprise reached its climax and again ruled the World Cup play-off Italy, the current European champion, who was unable to beat Northern Ireland (0-0) in Belfast with her rival achieved and overtaken Bulgaria (4-0), while England Stamp your passport to Qatar 2022 A landslide victory over San Marino (0-10).

Group C of the European qualifying stage will send Switzerland as the first secret team, a highly competitive team that has managed to delay the four-times world champion’s return to the World Cup for a few more months and force her to resurrect the ghosts. In the past they left him out of Russia 2018 in the play-off against Sweden.

The two came together tied for points, with I visit With two goals on goal difference, they had to win their last match. Only those of Murat Yakin achieved this as they did in the first edition of the League of Nations to leave Belgium out, They crushed Bulgaria in a great second half, while Roberto Mancini’s men could not score anything against Northern Ireland.

Switzerland always gave the impression that they would win their game, even though they didn’t finish it until the second half. In both Windsor Park and Swissporarena there were no goals in the first 45 minutes, but in Lucerne the locals collapsed after the break with four goals, Okafor, Vargas, Itten and Froller who ended up putting more pressure on the champ. Europe, Dull and decisive in Belfast Despite what was at stake and what yielded Direct ticket to Qatar 2022 to Switzerland.

For his part, in another duel in which something was at stake, England Testify, as planned, the direct virtual card in his possession and that he would not lose it unless he did not sign up for his modest visit to San Marino.

There was almost no emotion as Maguire opened the scoring in six minutes and from there the planned trip culminated in a 0-10 win for runners-up in Europe, led Harry King He scored four goals out of six in the first half. The other scorers were Smith Rowe, Mings, Abraham, Saka and Fabri in his own net.