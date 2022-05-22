Switzerland confirms first case of monkeypox

EFE

Swiss / 05.22.2022 12:19:30

Swiss health authorities reported The first case of monkeypox was discovered in a countrya disease that has so far been diagnosed in 92 patients in 12 other non-endemic countries, mostly in Europe, while research into its causes and treatments continues.

Swiss national television said the case was confirmed on Friday in the central canton of Bern, of a person exposed to the virus abroad. RTS.

Patient He is isolated at homewhile attempts were made to trace their contacts to inform them of infection and analyze potential transmission chains.

The disease, which is endemic to eastern and central Africa, is less dangerous than traditional smallpox (which was eradicated globally 40 years ago) and usually presents with a high fever that quickly leads to a rash, especially on the face.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said today that It has not yet been possible to determine the source and route of infection From the current outbreak, which is expected to show more cases.

Transmission occurs through contact with wounds, body fluids, droplets and contaminated materials, and the incubation period is usually six to thirteen days, although it can be up to three weeks.