“We still need patience” – La Voce di New York

Small steps forward to get the Iran nuclear deal back on track. From UN Headquarters in New York, Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo explained, during the meeting of ambassadors to the UN Security Council.The United Nations needs more.”patience“ Per ripristinare il JCPOA.

While tough negotiations are underway in Vienna to revive the agreement after the United States’ unilateral exit in 2018 under the Trump administration, in recent days, a ray of hope has lit up between Iran and the United States. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is optimistic but called on the two countries “To quickly translate these commitments into a mutually acceptable agreement“.

What Tehran wants above all else is the lifting of the economic sanctions imposed on it by the United States. US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas Greenfield reiterated Joe Biden’s intention to return to the agreement.As long as Iran does the same“.

Meanwhile, Tehran has reached a new agreement with the International Atomic Energy Agency that allowsThe United Nations Atomic Energy Agency is re-installing monitoring devices at some stations of the Iranian nuclear programme. While passing between Rouhani’s government and that of new president Raisi, the Iranians had limited access by AIEA inspectors, particularly at the Karaj factory that was damaged by an explosion caused by Israeli intelligence services.

But Iranian diplomacy assured the 15th Council that Tehran does not intend to abandon its missile program. UN Ambassador Majid Takht Ravanchi reiterated:Iran will continue its ballistic missile activities despite the attempt by some participants in the Vienna talks to impose new conditions on us on issues outside the agreement.“.added the diplomat from the UN headquarters.”We will continue activities in the field of ballistic missiles and the manufacture of launch vehicles regardless of these attempts“.