Swiss team – Nielsen counts on continuity in first match against Italy – Sports

The national coach nominated 24 players for the two away matches against Italy (November 26) and Lithuania (November 30) for the World Cup qualifiers.

Legend: Want to have a say in the duel over the throne with existing powers

Nils Nielsen.

Keystone



National coach Nielsen could slip away from the majority of the best performing players in the World Cup qualifiers for the first game in Group G against Italy. Midfielder Vanessa Bernauer (90 caps / 7 goals) returns from Roma to the 24-man national team. On the other hand, striker Fabian Hamm (FCZ) and midfielder Sandy Maundy (Servette) are absent due to injury.

Legend: The lineup at a glance.

SFV



Optimistic in fighting the top

“A quick match awaits us against Italy. “They have many qualities,” says Nielsen. “If we continue to focus, we can achieve a positive result. Even without the experience of Fabian and Sandy, we have a good team that has several minutes of playing in its legs.”

The national team will travel to Italy on Monday 22 November and prepare for the first match in Sicily. In the 2023 World Cup qualifiers in Australia and New Zealand, Switzerland leads Group G after 4 matches, equal with Italy in points.