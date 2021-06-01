Swiss national team – Petkovic’s side has a lot of room for improvement after the 2-1 victory over the USA

The Swiss national team

There is much room for improvement in Petkovic’s team after the 2-1 victory over the United States The tired Swiss sometimes beat the United States 2-1 in the first Test before EM. Meet the problem kids Rodriguez and Zuber.

Tricky thing: Granit Shaka in a duel against Timothy and Oh. Bild: Claudio de Capitani / Fresh Fox

They must remain healthy and gain self-confidence, however they want. And since the national coach Petkovic is not in the mood for a lot of trouble, he is not sending out the best, but he is a good starting squad against the United States in the first two tests before the European Championship Finals. But after five minutes, there was now a boost in self-confidence. Swiss defender is poor, Xhaka leaves Reina cross, Elvedi scans inadequately, the ball falls in front of the feet of Lletget, who hits the left corner.

The Swiss were not far behind for long. Then they reach the match by score, because the equalizer succeeds with the first dangerous attack in the tenth minute: Rodriguez, with his ninth goal in the 80th international match, is the left-half scorer, who puts him forward and destroys perfectly. Right. However, the guests from the US are better in the aftermath, despite the absence of Pulisic, who has just won the Champions League with Chelsea. But even so, they have a few great players like Dest (Barcelona), Reina (Dortmund) or McKinney (Juventus) in their ranks. They partly emulate EM group rivals Turkey and Wales.

It can only help some Swiss players to have a match experience they can use. Cher, for example, after injuring a knee, Rodriguez, who was not allowed to play in Turin this season.

In the first half, the Swiss were not enough

In general, the first half is not good, and the Swiss usually get themselves in trouble, for example in the 27th minute when Cher is the last player to play a bad pass and hit Liggett into the outside net. Under Petkovic, you must be looking for fun solutions in the back, no matter how hard – and that sometimes gets on your nerves.

Moments later, Aaronson checks number one Swiss, Sumer on the job. After that, Dest has a chance, too. The United States, which is preparing in Crans-Montana for the final tournament of the Nations League in North and Central America and the Caribbean, is anyway more energetic, with more possession, and the Swiss are frugal, uninspiring, and less forceful than candor. You look tired, lethargic and exhausted after hard training days at Bad Ragaz.

Stephen Zuber (right) is one of the winners. Photo: Gian Ehrenzeller / Keystone

But then she had to enter the second half, 2-1. Wadmere plays the matcher by Dest in the penalty area, and there is a penalty kick, but Rodriguez misses. Until then, this picture will remain constant: Cher plays with fire every now and then, Elvedi deals with bugs, Captain Xhaka is anything but game-fixing, and Shakiri, Empolo, and Sferovich is never seen. After the match, Goalie Sommer will say:

“We made life difficult for ourselves in the first half, and in terms of body language, we weren’t the way we should be in the European Championships. But in the second, we were in control. It was a very good test.”

After the break, Petkovi changed hands three times, bringing Akanji, Zuber and Frolier to Elvedi, Benito, and Shaqiri. The Swiss are playing more energetically after Reina’s shot into the post in the 51st minute, which made Zuber’s poor pass possible in the first place. But as Sumer realized, they are now in control. Within a short period of time, Empolo missed two crazy chances against US goalkeeper Horvath.

Embolo misses two good options

After all, the guy from Gladbach also participates in the next dangerous Swiss scene, hitting the ball twice – and Zuber slips to make it 2-1 in the 63rd minute. The score now fits into the world number 13, at least that, even if it’s pretty cool and just a little reward. Zuber, who is also a kid with trouble in Frankfurt at the club, is now really good, Friller spoiling his surrender in the 81st minute. After that, Sferovich has the decision, but he raises the ball far from goal – matching his performance.

Haris Seferovic: He’s already shown remarkably better international players. Photo: Gian Ehrenzeller / Keystone

The leadership is no longer undeserved, because the United States with its changes (YB Professional Siebatcheu also comes) shrinking more than just building. And in the end victory is never in danger, so self-confidence succeeded, especially after being left behind, and no one was hurt either. They also criticize themselves, the Swiss, who have asserted several times that increased performance will be necessary for emerging markets.

Three players canceled – Freuler, Widmer and Zuber good

The winner that evening in St. Gallen? If the game helps anyone, it’s Freuler, Widmer, and Zuber. Ahead of Thursday’s last European Championship test against Liechtenstein, Petkovic will have hours until this evening where he will make a decision. Koppel, Javranovi, Mbabou, Umrajic, Sue, Ndui – these are the Swiss who had to sit in the stands against the United States. There are still three players missing in the 26-man squad. This may indicate that he should be tight for Nadie and Kobel, fourth goalkeeper and possibly soon under contract with Dortmund.

This is a direct indication to read: