Swiss Grand Tour and Bee Route in the Ammergau Alps

New application for “Grand Tour” in Switzerland

The Grand Tour of Switzerland allows you to get to know the country in all its aspects. The route, with a length of more than 1,600 kilometers, crosses all Swiss cantons, crosses five Alpine passes and passes through 13 UNESCO World Heritage sites.

The new “Grand Tour of Switzerland” app (free for Android and iOS) is designed as a virtual aid in planning your holiday itinerary.

The app has a built-in navigation feature. It also offers tips on nice places to shoot, and shows where there are nearby charging stations for electric cars or where to stay at night.

A vampire in northern Germany

The Hanseatic city of Wismar, located on the shores of the Baltic Sea, has its own vampire story. Much of the classic film Nosferatu – Eine Symphonie des Grauens (Symphony of Horror) was filmed here. The film directed by F.W. Murnau celebrates its centenary this year. This anniversary will be celebrated throughout the European summer with visits to unusual events, plays and other events (Details : www.wismar.de/nosferatu).

New bee road in the Ammergau Alps

The Bee Trail is a new family hiking destination in the Ammergau Alps, the mountain range that borders the states of Bavaria in Germany and Tyrol in Austria.

It is a five-kilometre circular road, which begins in the resort of Bad Kohlgrub, located in the Garmisch-Partenkirchen district. Along the promenade there are information stations and you can also see up close how small honey producers operate. The track is also suitable for strollers.

