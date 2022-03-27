Swiss fans mocked Azzurri for a Google-style banner

infallibility Harry King Penalty kick England Hard-earned victory SwitzerlandWho forgave him in the first half and then surrendered in the second half against the English in a friendly match held in Wembley.

However, despite the defeat, the Swiss atmosphere and sense of humor were not lacking in the runway, even to remember Italy’s failure not to qualify for second place. Globalism respectively.









Swiss players at Wembley





“Italia Qatar 2022 World Cup ”, read on canvas with search engine interface Google; You can read: “Do you mean Switzerland? ”, the Swiss joke continued.









A joke from the Swiss fans of Italy





Switzerland He is one of the 13 pre-qualified UEFA to mein the world Cup From Qatar 2022. The European list is complemented by Germany, Belgium, Croatia, Denmark, Spain, France, the Netherlands, England and Serbia.









In just eight months, Italy has gone from being king of Europe to being excluded from cup Globalism one more time. In the hexagonal tombs, the Azure It unexpectedly sank and fell 1-0 to Macedonia northTarget victims in the second minute of cuts.

