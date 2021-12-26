Swiss coronavirus: As of today, vaccinators cannot enter restaurants and other public places | Globalism

SwissIt is currently one of the countries with the worst cases of infection Coronavirus (COVID-19 .) All over the world, today special restrictions apply to people who have not been vaccinated against this disease, including the impossibility of entering restaurants and other public places.

As of today, vaccinators (except for those who have experienced COVID-19) cannot access cultural institutions, sports and recreational facilities, among other places, to stem the current wave of cases, which are believed to be linked to the emergence of the new disease. Omicron variant, more contagious than its predecessors.

Until now, unvaccinated people could enter restaurants and other places with a negative PCR or antigen test, but that certificate would no longer be valid.

The infection rate in Switzerland is currently around a thousand cases per million inhabitants, something that is exceeded only by countries such as Denmark (1500 cases) or the United Kingdom (1100) which is doubled by nearly 540 cases per million of the population of the European Union, where many countries have Also tightening restrictions.

The central European country has also ordered remote work for employees who can follow their work commitments from home, and to limit private meetings, facing Christmas celebrations, to only ten people, if no one in attendance has not been vaccinated or has not fallen ill.

The Swiss chief executive noted last week that the country’s hospitals are already having problems treating all patients due to the large influx of people seriously affected by COVID-19, most of whom are unvaccinated in the middle-aged and elderly.

Despite the fact that the Central European country has collected enough vaccines to immunize its entire population, there is a significant reluctance to vaccinate in the country, and the proportion of people with a full schedule is only 66%, which is lower than those in the neighbourhood. Countries such as France (71%), Italy (73%) and Germany (69%).

This weekend, there were protests in the Swiss capital, Bern, against new restrictions on non-vaccinators, while some virologists consulted by the national press believe the new measures are too lenient and should be tightened.

__________________________________________

Recommended video

The World Health Organization classifies the new variant of COVID-19 as ‘alarming’ and calls it microns