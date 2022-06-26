Swimming – Another Way into the Spotlight: Elendt Trains in the US – Sports

Budapest (AP) – Anna Elendt has suddenly become a person and is enjoying it. The pro world at least knows what to do with her name and she has also been on the radar of the international competition since this year.

SG Frankfurt swimmer broke German records in the 50, 100 and 200 meters breaststroke.

“People have been asking who this Texan girl actually is,” Elendt said, beaming at not yet being recognized as German. As a result of her studies in the United States and membership in the very strong coaching group of coach Carol Capitani at the University of Texas.

Elendt: “It’s great to be noticed now.”

But it is now known. “Some of the stars of the scene, who have never been so welcoming to me before, are now talking to me normally,” Elendt said, adding, “I think it’s great to be noticed now.”

For that to happen in Germany as well, the 20-year-old has to take part in the World Championships in Budapest. As of 2019, the best World Cup result is a 7th place finish for 50m on your chest. “The focus this time is on the 100m for me,” said Allendt. “I want to see how I’ve improved and what I can achieve in direct comparison with the best in the world.” In the past few weeks, she has laid the foundations for this at her home in Frankfurt, with training plans from the USA.

The player mentioned that there are still a few construction sites in need of work, which is also seeing a jump in performance in training under Capitani. “Conditions in Germany weren’t bad, but the support in the United States is very different. Everything you need is made possible. You train with 25 girls who have the same goals. It’s a very professional job.”

Berkhan: “Good training in Germany”

Long-distance coach Bernd Berkhan is satisfied with Elendt’s development, but doesn’t see her track abroad generally looking to the German Swimming Federation. “There is good training mainly in Germany. But there is a lack of taking athletes to the top of the world,” Berkhan said.

Elendt does not want to stick to specific goals in Budapest. “I want to take it easy,” she said, “the self-imposed employment goals are not good.” “I want to get as close as possible to my best times and confirm my level. We’ll see what’s good for him.”

Elendt will definitely be visible because of her extravagant nail polish, which she is already famous for on the scene. “They’re probably going to glow blue in Budapest. They’re in my pink suit,” Elendt said before her first appearance on Sunday.

