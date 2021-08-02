Sweden beat Australia and will face Canada in the final

Mexico City.

¡Sweden He wants gold! The women’s team defeated their counterpart from Australia by the smallest difference and thus won the pass to the Grand Final where he will face CanadaWho eliminated the candidates: United State.

The match started very difficult, and there were 14 errors between the two teams in the first half, Both teams wanted their goal, but they didn’t ignore the defensive area. There were feelings, but the main guest did not arrive.

The goal that opened everything came in the first minute of the second half, Philippa Engeldahl He picked up a bullet from outside the area that hit the crossbar, The bounce was between several players from both teams Even Fridolina Rulfo Hit the ball again inside the area to bring the one to zero.

The game became intense, Sweden Went to increase the bullets, while Australia I was looking for a necktie. It didn’t go well for the Australians and even Eli Carpenter She was sent off in the last minutes of the match. The Swedes go to the final.

Sweden will face Canada In the grand final Tokyo Olympics 2020, the two teams did justice to being the best players in the tournament and They go get their first goldSo the party promises a lot. This will be played on Thursday August 5 at 9:00 pm (time for Central Mexico).

for this part, United State They will look for their first bronze (they have four golds and one silver) and Australia They would do the same, except that they don’t have any previous medals in their vaults. The match will also take place on August 5th, but earlier, this will start in the hour 03:00 hours (time for Central Mexico).

The four best women’s teams in Tokyo Olympics 2020 They already know their fate.

