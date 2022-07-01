Survey: Abortion and Women’s Rights, Priorities in the United States

A new poll has revealed a growing percentage of Americans citing abortion or women’s rights as priorities for the government after the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, especially among Democrats and those who support access to abortion.

With the midterm elections approaching, President Joe Biden and Democrats will be looking to capitalize on this shift.

“Reproductive freedom is on the ballot in November,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in remarks immediately after the resolution. But with widespread pessimism and a massive crisis facing the nation, it is not clear whether the ruling will motivate these voters or simply frustrate them.

“It sounds like a huge setback,” said Lauren Nelson, 26, of San Diego, who said she was concerned about the environment her little niece would grow up in. Nelson doesn’t think the midterms will change the course things have taken.

“You can’t help but feel a little helpless, there’s not much you can do,” he said.

Twenty-two percent of American adults cited abortion or women’s rights in an open question as one of the five issues they would like government to work on, according to a survey by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Research on Women’s Issues. masses. That percentage has more than doubled since December, when an AP-NORC survey revealed a marked increase in references to abortion from previous years, likely in anticipation of Dobbs’ verdict on abortion.

The new poll, which included interviews conducted before and after the Supreme Court ruling, showed that the order of priority cases rose sharply after the decision.

Dobbs’ ruling returns abortion decisions to state authorities, and last week, Republican governors and legislatures have moved to introduce or strengthen laws that ban or restrict abortion.

The poll before the decision showed him unpopular with most Americans, who wanted the court to leave Roe as it is. The majority of the country’s population supports access to abortion in general, although many say there should be restrictions.

Claire Savage, Associated Press/Report for America correspondent in Chicago, and Associated Press correspondent Matt Sedinsky in New York contributed to this report.

The AP-NORC survey conducted June 23-27 included 1,053 adults with a sample taken from NORC’s AmeriSpeak Probability Panel, which is designed to represent the US population. The sampling error margin for all respondents is plus or minus 4 percentage points.