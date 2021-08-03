Support for multiple Huawei smartphones: these models will not receive updates soon

The latest Huawei smartphones receive important security updates every one or three months. After a certain period of time, the manufacturer completely drops the devices from the support list and no longer offers corrections. In this article we have summarized the future endangered smartphones from the manufacturer and how Huawei’s update policy works.
Security updates are especially important for the smooth use of smartphones. In addition to protecting the device, updates also improve the balance of the smartphone. If updates are not carried out regularly, the chances of falling victim to hacker attacks, data theft or malware increases.
Huawei usually provides new smartphones with important security updates for about three years. However, there is no set timetable. You can read in additional context of the text that smartphones are still supplied according to Huawei’s list of updates.
It is important to know: The Huawei menu is subject to frequent changes. If a device drops out of the list in an update, this does not necessarily mean that the smartphone will not receive any updates anymore. In the past, the Huawei P20 (Pro), for example, was no longer on the list – but the manufacturer still provided the smartphone with erratic updates. Huawei has also followed suit with the Mate10.
The update strategy of the manufacturer will probably always depend on the device in question and how popular it is among users.
Security updates for smartphones: Huawei distinguishes between two categories of devices
Thus, owners of older Huawei smartphones will have a problem after three years at the latest – either they do it without important security patches or they are looking for a new mobile that is regularly updated with updates.
similar to that competition from Samsung Huawei divides its smartphones into update categories:
- the Latest devices Like Huawei Mate40 Pro, Mate P40 or Honor 20 gets security updates every month
- Some old models Like Huawei Mate20 Pro or MatePad, you only receive updates every three months
As a service, Huawei provides users with a document that lists the supported smartphones. We have summarized the supported Huawei smartphones below.
IMPORTANT: Is your smartphone with related hardware Quarterly update listed, you should be prepared for it You will lose update support in perspective. Your device is in the list No longer listed And with it already a few years under its belt, buying a new smartphone is worth considering – if you really want to be on the safe side. Our Cell phone leaderboardIt helps you find the perfect smartphone with its comprehensive filter functions.
These Huawei smartphones are officially receiving security updates
1. Huawei smartphones with monthly security updates
- HUAWEI Mate Series: HUAWEI Mate 20 X (5G), HUAWEI Mate XS, HUAWEI Mate 30 Pro, HUAWEI Mate 40 Pro
- HUAWEI P Series: HUAWEI P40, HUAWEI P40 Pro +, HUAWEI P40 Pro, HUAWEI P Smart Pro, HUAWEI P Smart 2020, HUAWEI P40 lite E, HUAWEI P40 lite, HUAWEI P40 lite 5G, HUA Pro 20, HUAWEI P40 HUA P Smart Z
- HUAWEI nova series: HUAWEI nova 5T
- HUAWEI Y Series: HUAWEI Y6p, HUAWEI Y7p, HUAWEI Y6s
- HONOR Series: HONOR 9X, HONOR 20, HONOR 10i, HONOR 9X lite, HONOR 20 Pro, HONOR 7S, HONOR 10 lite, HONOR 20E, HONOR V20, HONOR 9X Pro
2. Huawei smartphones with quarterly security updates
- HUAWEI Mate Series: HUAWEI Mate 20 Pro
- Tablets: HUAWEI MediaPad M6, HUAWEI MatePad T, HUAWEI MatePad T 10S, HUAWEI MatePad, HUAWEI MatePad T 10
If you have activated the automatic update on your Huawei mobile phone, your system will automatically notify you when a new update is available for your mobile phone. If you prefer to keep complete control over updates, you can of course also do so via device settings Do it manually. However, you also risk missing out on important security improvements – which is why it’s worth checking any manual settings on a regular basis. Notify updates.
