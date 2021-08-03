Support for multiple Huawei smartphones: these models will not receive updates soon

For the links on this page, the merchant may pay a commission, for example for or green underline. More information.

Security updates are especially important for the smooth use of smartphones. In addition to protecting the device, updates also improve the balance of the smartphone. If updates are not carried out regularly, the chances of falling victim to hacker attacks, data theft or malware increases.

Huawei usually provides new smartphones with important security updates for about three years. However, there is no set timetable. You can read in additional context of the text that smartphones are still supplied according to Huawei’s list of updates.

It is important to know: The Huawei menu is subject to frequent changes. If a device drops out of the list in an update, this does not necessarily mean that the smartphone will not receive any updates anymore. In the past, the Huawei P20 (Pro), for example, was no longer on the list – but the manufacturer still provided the smartphone with erratic updates. Huawei has also followed suit with the Mate10.

The update strategy of the manufacturer will probably always depend on the device in question and how popular it is among users.