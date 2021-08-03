President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Queen Elizabeth II on her 95th birthday – AZERTAG

Baku, June 12 AZERTAC

On the anniversary of the birth of the Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and on her 95th birthday, the President of the Republic Ilham Aliyev sent the following congratulatory message to Queen Elizabeth II.

“I am pleased to offer my warmest congratulations on the National Day of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland – the Queen’s official birthday and the 95th anniversary of its founding. You have lived a great and meaningful life that epitomized a long historical era. You have devoted your whole life to the prosperity of your country and serving your people with honor and dignity. Your commitment to your principles, your self-sacrificing work, and your love for your country have earned you a great reputation and respect around the world.

The relations between Azerbaijan and Great Britain and our friendly relations are developing and strengthening day by day. You have made a great contribution to the development of our international relations.

I believe that these relationships are deeply rooted, that are on solid foundations, and that our cooperation in many key areas will be constantly developed and expanded.”

President Ilham Aliyev wished Queen Elizabeth II health, happiness and success in her work for the good of the friendly United Kingdom.