Support and reward 500 and solidarity income today | When will it be collected, its requirements and who are the beneficiaries | the answers

the program Solidarity Income It emerged as an economic aid to Colombian families affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. It was created by the government of former President Ivan Duque and currently reaches 3 million to 4 million and 85 thousand beneficiary families. And it is that, a few days ago, the government of the president Gustavo Petro Announce that the reward will have some changes.

As reported by the President of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, mothers who head their families will be the beneficiaries who will receive financial assistance, at least until December 31. Which is that while the country was in a state of health emergency from the coronavirus, more than four million families nationwide were supported by this measure to mitigate the impact of the pandemic on Colombian families.

Solidarity Income in November: Requirements and Payment Days

For payments corresponding to the 32nd and 33rd cycles of November and December, the Department for Social Welfare (DPS) suggested that program recipients be alert to official publications on the due dates of payments.

As it is mentioned, in the previous cycles, the money is given to families with a bank account through a bank account, and therefore they are the first to receive it. Therefore, it is estimated that the payment will take place between the 7th and 14th of November.

It is important to note that in order to be a part of Solidarity Income it is not necessary to register or appoint a broker because the whole process is done through Sisbén IV scan update. The program gives priority to families registered in conditions of extreme poverty in Sisbén IV from group A.

Adjustments to Solidarity Income

Although the last batch of Colombian government bonds was paid in October, the aid will run through December. According to the announcement by the President of Colombia, the amount to be delivered will increase from $160,000 to $500,000. Likewise, the program will be in effect until December 31, 2022, as outlined in Law 2155 on Social Investment, as the measure is planned to mitigate the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, the Deputy Minister of Finance, Diego Guevara, noted that “There is one billion pesos for the anti-hunger program and in addition, we have allocated in the treasury budget four billion dollars to guarantee the transfer programs that will replace the solidarity income.”