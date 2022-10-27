Sunak highlights the ‘strength’ of the UK-Australia relationship

This content was published on Oct 27, 2022 – 09:43

LONDON, October 27 (EFE): This Thursday in a telephone conversation with his Australian colleague, Anthony Albanese, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak emphasized the “strength” of the relationship between the two countries.

As revealed today in a statement issued by the Government of London, the neo-conservative leader spoke this morning with the Australian president who expressed his enthusiasm for “the relationship between the United Kingdom and Australia, built on a deep friendship and shared approach to global challenges.”

“The Free Trade Agreement, AUKUS (the United Kingdom-Australia-US Security Agreement), and the UK’s potential accession to the Comprehensive and Advanced Agreement for the Trans-Pacific Partnership were all examples of the strength of the relationship,” Snack said in the statement.

During the exchange between the two leaders, the British Prime Minister also welcomed “Australia’s strong support for Ukraine, including the decision to deploy the Australian Army to the United Kingdom to train Ukrainian forces”.

The memo added that both politicians “look forward to seeing each other in person at the G-20 summit next month.” EFE

