Sunak and Truss have pledged to be tough on immigration as UK Prime Minister

London / 24.07.2022 17:16:00

Candidates to replace Boris Johnson as British Prime Minister On Sunday, they promised to tackle illegal immigration as a priority, and both supported the government’s policy of sending the undocumented to Rwanda.

Former Finance Minister Rishi Sunak and Secretary of State Liz Truss Fighting to be the next UK Prime MinisterAfter a scandal revolt against the Johnson administration forced the prime minister to say he would resign.

The two candidates have so far clashed over tax cuts, at the time The UK faces high inflation and stagnant growth And an increasing number of strikes.

Saturday, Sunak said he was the underdog after Truss topped the polls Among the Conservative Party members, who will appoint their next leader and British Prime Minister, the outcome will be known on September 5.

on Sunday, Both candidates outlined their plans to advance the government’s policy Sending illegal immigrants to Rwanda, despite the first deportation trip being banned last month by the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR).

said Truss, who emerged as the favorite to win the driving race Will search for more “processing associations in safe third countries such as Rwanda”It will increase law enforcement at the border by 20 per cent and strengthen Britain’s Bill of Rights.

“As Prime Minister, I am determined to implement Rwanda’s policy, as well as explore other countries where we can work in similar partnerships,” Truss said in a statement. “I will make sure we have the right levels of strength and protection on our borders. I will not tremble before the European Court of Human Rights and its ongoing efforts to try to control politics immigration.”

sonak, Who won the support of the majority of conservative lawmakers in the votes of the previous leadershipHe said he would treat illegal immigration as “one of the top five emergency responses” he would deal with in his first 100 days as prime minister.

“I will adopt an approach with very strict goals, with incentives for those who meet them and penalties for those who do not.”wrote in the newspaper the sun. “If a country does not cooperate in returning illegal immigrants, I will not think twice about our relationship with them when it comes to foreign aid, trade and visas.”

