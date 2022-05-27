Summit meeting of world-class sport lumberjacks in Vienna live on PULS 24

The World Cup on Saturday, May 28, is the highlight of the TIMBERSPORTS weekend in Vienna. Here, 16 of the world’s best lumberjacks complete four majors in a row – the fastest takes less than a minute. Australian Brad de Loza, who has won the World Cup three times and is a favorite, knows this better than anyone. Likewise, singles world champion Jason Lintz (USA), Jack Jordan (New Zealand) and Marcel Dubuis (Canada) are the athletes from outside who are fiercely contested for the podium.
Meanwhile, from Europe, Paul Michai Dubicki and Feri Svan of Sweden have a chance to win. While Dubicki won the 2021 European Cup with flying colours, Ferre Svan finished first in the European World Cup qualifiers.
Young Talent Competition Better Than Ever
At the World Junior Championships on May 27, tomorrow’s elite TIMBERSPORTS will show what they’ve made in five disciplines. Youngsters rarely showed it so clearly in advance that they could hardly wait to compete with the adults. The competition is top-notch and painstakingly fought like never before.
Traditionally, athletes from Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the United States are considered contenders for the title. But young Europeans have been attracting attention lately with great performances: as the reigning European Champion Matyáš Klíma (CZE) with a claim to standing up for the best. Similarly, 16-year-old Shimon Gruenewald (Poland) has recently shown his huge potential several times. The last spotlight was made by Frenchman Loic Voinson, who set a new starter world record in the individual discipline with just 11.09 seconds.
Women’s World Cup premiere
The Women’s International Cup, also on May 27, is the real premiere: With the three-time Australian champion and world record holder in Underhand Chop, Amanda Beams, the women’s TIMBERSPORTS competition with an intercontinental field for first-time participants, will take place. In addition to the Australian, seven other major European lumberjacks from Germany, Italy, Austria, Sweden and Switzerland will compete in the Stock Saw, Single Buck and Underhand Chop specialties.
when The list of favorites includes double world record holder Alrun Uebing and Nina Pokoyski (both from GER) and Yolanda Gnädinger (SUI). PULS 24 will be broadcast live all weekend.
Live program on PULS 24:
Friday, 6:00 pm – 8:30 pm: World Junior Championships
Saturday, 6:00 PM – 7:45 PM: World Cup
Sunday, 3:00 pm – 6:00 pm: Austrian State Championship
