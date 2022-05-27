Summit meeting of world-class sport lumberjacks in Vienna live on PULS 24

Noise grows at Vienna’s Rathausplatz: on May 27 and 28, the international elite of sport lumberjacks will gather in the Austrian capital to determine the best in the world with an ax and a saw. With the World Cup, the World Junior Championships, and the International Women’s Cup, three first-class competitions will be held, in which the field of participants is determined. PULS 24 will be broadcast live all weekend.

The World Cup on Saturday, May 28, is the highlight of the TIMBERSPORTS weekend in Vienna. Here, 16 of the world’s best lumberjacks complete four majors in a row – the fastest takes less than a minute. Australian Brad de Loza, who has won the World Cup three times and is a favorite, knows this better than anyone. Likewise, singles world champion Jason Lintz (USA), Jack Jordan (New Zealand) and Marcel Dubuis (Canada) are the athletes from outside who are fiercely contested for the podium.

Meanwhile, from Europe, Paul Michai Dubicki and Feri Svan of Sweden have a chance to win. While Dubicki won the 2021 European Cup with flying colours, Ferre Svan finished first in the European World Cup qualifiers.

Young Talent Competition Better Than Ever

At the World Junior Championships on May 27, tomorrow’s elite TIMBERSPORTS will show what they’ve made in five disciplines. Youngsters rarely showed it so clearly in advance that they could hardly wait to compete with the adults. The competition is top-notch and painstakingly fought like never before.

Traditionally, athletes from Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the United States are considered contenders for the title. But young Europeans have been attracting attention lately with great performances: as the reigning European Champion Matyáš Klíma (CZE) with a claim to standing up for the best. Similarly, 16-year-old Shimon Gruenewald (Poland) has recently shown his huge potential several times. The last spotlight was made by Frenchman Loic Voinson, who set a new starter world record in the individual discipline with just 11.09 seconds.

