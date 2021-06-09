Apple: The software giant is excluding China from a new service that prevents users from being tracked

Apple unveils "private paging" service at its annual Software Developers Conference

Apple announced a package of privacy protections at its annual Software Developers Conference.

This software includes a “private paging” feature, which allows users to hide their browsing behavior from Apple, Internet service providers, and advertisers.

Apple is under pressure to reduce the frequency with which user data is tracked.

However, this feature will not be available to users in China, which is one of Apple’s most important markets, due to censorship measures.

