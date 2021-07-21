Summer Games in Australia: Golden Age: Brisbane to host the 2032 Olympics – sport

The 2032 Summer Olympics will be held in Brisbane. Photo: Jason O’Brien/AAP/dpa Photo: dpa





Eleven years before the Olympic Games in 2032, the International Olympic Committee clarified the host country. As expected, the contract was awarded to Brisbane. This is the third time that the Summer Games have been held in Australia. The International Olympic Committee rejects criticism of the new award procedures.

TOKYO – Hundreds of people hugged each other in the glow of fireworks over the Brisbane River, as Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison welcomed hosting the 2032 Olympic Games on video screen.

Unsurprisingly, the International Olympic Committee chose the “preferred applicant” to host the Summer Games in eleven years. For the third time, after Melbourne in 1956 and Sydney in 2000, the Olympics will go to Australia, which already has few opportunities left for other interested parties such as the Rhine-Ruhr region.

“This choice is a vote of confidence.”

“This election is a vote of confidence that Brisbane and Queensland will host the wonderful Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2032,” said IOC President Thomas Bach.

At the end of the revised award procedure, 72 of the 77 valid votes cast at the IOC session in Tokyo fell to the single candidate nominated for the Games. Five members of the International Olympic Committee voted in the negative. The IOC had already announced its preference for Brisbane in February, meaning nearly all of the other contenders were out of the race.







Bach responded to sharp criticism, especially from Germany, of the shifting operations, saying they had a “positive effect”. There is already a “big circle” of interested parties for 2036 and even 2040. “I don’t remember being in such a favored position 20 years before the Olympics,” the 67-year-old said.

Open the next DOSB application

The president of the German Football Association, Alphonse Hormann, who retired in December, has left open whether the German Olympic Sports Federation will also return to the race for the Olympics. “What will Germany do with this decision and when it comes time to submit a new application for summer or winter, it should be discussed and discussed calmly. I don’t want to expect that,” said Hormann of the German news agency DPA.

Horman described Brisbane as the “perfect solution” and said the city had everything “to become an excellent host for the 2032 Games”. Bach also praised the app, calling it “irresistible”. The organizers calculated the costs of the games in Brisbane at about three billion euros. The Australian state bears half of this. The city of Brisbane announces that only a small portion of the Olympic arenas need to be rebuilt. According to surveys, there is broad support for Olympic plans in the region.

“I am proud of Australia, proud of Queensland, and proud of the team that gave our country this victory,” Prime Minister Morrison said. Games are a “big opportunity for our nation”. Queensland Premier Anastasia Palaszuk, who had traveled to Tokyo at the head of the bidding team, was confused. “This will bring us a golden age,” said the eminent politician.

The little taste remains

The fact that Australian IOC Vice President John Coates has been in charge of developing the new award-giving procedure leaves at least a taste – and the first winner is now his home country, of all places. The IOC denied there was a conflict of interest. Coates did not vote on any resolution.

The groundbreaking vote in Brisbane last February caused alarm among other interested parties. Then a dispute arose between the private initiative Rhein-Ruhr and DOSB. The umbrella organization has not submitted a formal application to the IOC because it still sees many unanswered questions and has assumed that the award decision will be overdue.

NRW Prime Minister Armin Laschet (CDU) and the developed cities on the Rhine and Ruhr recently indicated their desire to continue their efforts at the Summer Games. There has also been discussion about Germany’s nomination for the 2036 Summer Games, 100 years after Germany’s nomination under the Nazi regime in Berlin in 1936. However, this is controversial.

After the Games in Tokyo, which are set to open on Friday, Paris 2024 and Los Angeles 2028 will be the hosts next summer. The 2022 Winter Games will be held in Beijing, with Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo hosting the event in 2026.

© dpa-infocom, dpa: 210721-99-460799 / 5