Suisse van Mossmann enjoys her return to the vice president of the Swiss Open Bank

One of the stars of last year’s VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open was local fan Elena Moosmann, who tied for third place with compatriot Kim Metraux.

With rounds 65 (-7), 69 (-3) and 68 (-4), Moosmann finished the tournament at 14-under, one stroke behind champion Atthaya Thitikul.

The end of the tournament was memorable for the young Swiss player as she hid from a bunker on the 17th and made a birdie on the 18th, which led to applause and cheers from the audience.

“The ambiance of the spectators seems exceptional to me.” Mosman explained. “Especially in the last two slots! I also really enjoy what the volunteers are doing here, it’s amazing and having that on my home golf course is special.

“It’s amazing thinking about last year, and sometimes I just can’t believe what happened. When I’m 17 and playing the hole, that feeling comes back sometimes, and it’s really amazing.”

Being a local to the area and having Golfpark Holzhäusern as her home course, Moosmann is excited to be back on the Women’s European Tour (LET).

Since the 2021 release, the 20-year-old has been in school and spent time with the military, but is totally focused on golf for the rest of the year.

The Swiss player is enjoying the opportunity for her family and friends to watch her participate once again in the tournament.

Keep going: “I feel good and happy and I am looking forward to it. I hope many more viewers will come again. I want to have fun and play as much as possible.

“Maybe because of the rain this year, I think the drum might be a little lower and the grass looks a little taller, but other than that it’s pretty much the same. We’ll see how it goes.

“My family will certainly come, my mum and dad and some friends that I know will come, but maybe they will come more than I know.”

