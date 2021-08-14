Stunning Megan Rapinoe leads USA to bronze against Australia

A conciliatory end for the American footballers: With 4:3 against Australia, the United States took the bronze medal in Tokyo. Megan Rapinoe converts a direct corner kick. However, the world champion must tremble in the meantime.

DrSuperstars Megan Rapinoe and Carli Lloyd win the bronze medal in the selection of American football at the Olympics. With two goals each from the experienced duo, the United States beat Australia for third place 4:3 (3:1) on Thursday. In Kashima, the favorite took advantage of some defensive failures on the part of the Australians, and after the gold mission failed, he said goodbye to Japan.

Rapinoe gave the United States twice a corner kick (the eighth minute) and a shot in the corner after an uprising from Australia (21). Lloyd increased before the break (45+1) and scored later on the counterattack (51). The Australians defended themselves against defeat and brought misfortune to the Americans, who had long looked sovereign, with goals Sam Kerr (17), Caitlin Forward (54) and Emily Jelnick (90).

But in the end, the Olympic record champ from the United States, who was actually a gold contender in Tokyo, cheered after four gold wins (1996, 2004, 2008, 2012) and the last two World Cup titles in a row. In the semi-finals, coach Vlatko Andonovsky’s team lost to the Canadians, who reached the final against Sweden on Friday. The German Olympic champion in Rio did not qualify.