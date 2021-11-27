Students are welcome to apply to our online Christmas workshops

Workshops are limited and available from 7-20 December.

A workshop for students in grades 4 through 6 entitled “Printing Puzzles in Sublimation Technique” is offered to a group of up to 30 students. By combining computer-aided design and heat transfer technology, students will have the opportunity to create a personalized puzzle, which can serve as a great brain teaser at the leisure of the day, or as a homemade Christmas gift for a loved one.

The workshops are available on December 7, December 8 and December 10, which is an opportunity to choose the most suitable time. Lesson duration is 90 minutes.

In turn, a workshop is offered to students in grades 7-12 entitled “Sublimation Cup Printing” for up to 30 students per group. Combining computer-aided design and heat transfer technology, an opportunity to implement a custom cup design. The workshops are available on December 13, December 17 and December 20, which is an opportunity to choose the most appropriate time. Lesson duration is 90 minutes.

It is possible to apply for workshops electronically. The entry fee per student is 10 euros.

Classes are organized using online tools Zoom a Google Classroom. Each student will need a computer, camera, microphone and internet connection to participate in the workshops. Classes are also designed according to the “School2030” framework.