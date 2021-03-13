Strong performance by two Bavarian World Cup skaters

After his qualifying party, Leon Falkensberger (Rosenheim) finished 10th in the Top 16 Final. In the women’s category, Anika Morgan (Mesbach) took seventh place in the final battle for the top eight. Fleming’s clubs, who finished 13th in Park City two years ago, beat Fleming’s best classification in the World Cup Finals.

Better than Falkenberger, despite tenth place, “Happy”

Vockensperger, who was already runner-up at this year’s World Cup, caused an exclamation point in the qualifiers by achieving the highest score with 92.25 points. In the final match, he scored 74.21 points in the victory of Norwegian Marcus Cleveland (90.66), while Sebastian Tottant (Canada) won the silver medal, ahead of René Rinkangas (Finland). Vockensperger said: “Of course I am a little disappointed because he was so close in view of the Olympic team and eighth at the top, but I am still happy.”

Praise to Mojan also from the coach

Morgan had 70.16 points in her second career and was cheerful. “It was really fun, feelings are good,” said the 19-year-old, who also competes in Big Air. The World Cup gold medal, with 85.95 points, went to defending champion Zoe Sadowsky Sinnott of New Zealand, who in her latest career outdid twice Olympic champion Jimmy Anderson (USA) and Tess Cody (Australia). “We are of course very happy, we have taken another development step and have shown where the team can go”, coach Michael’s satisfactory result was devastated.

Freestyler Polite is in the finals, too

Ice skaters in Germany took the podium only twice in a major event: in 1997 Sabine Ware Hasler took third place at the World Championships in San Candido in South Tyrol, and a year later Nicolas Thust won the gold medal in the Olympiad – both half-pipe. In this regard, Andrzej Hoflich of Allgäu will advance to the Ten Finals on Saturday (9 pm).