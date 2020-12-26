Andy Murray joins the season opener at Delray Beach – Sports Mix

While many tennis players have only started the 2021 ATP Tour season in Australia, former world number one Andy Murray makes his debut in the first full week of January at the inaugural tournament in Delray Beach.

The event was introduced from the usual February date in the calendar restructuring. Murray is entered by wildcard, and is currently only number 122 globally. It is one of the preparatory events for the Australian Open scheduled for February 8th.

Murray underwent hip surgery at the start of the previous year and won the ATP title in Antwerp in the fall of 2019. In 2020, the 33-year-old Scotsman competed only after breaking Corona, and in only four events.

At the US Open, he was eliminated in the second round, in the French Open in the first. In 2020, Murray recorded three wins and four defeats in seven matches. Milos Raonic (Canada), John Eisner, and defending champion Riley Obelka (both from USA) were also named Delray Beach.

