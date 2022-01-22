Stress relief: think better with a cup of tea

Tea has a peculiar effect: it stimulates on the one hand and relaxes on the other. According to a new experiment conducted by Peking University in China, tea, among other things, helps More focus and perseverance. The team, led by psychologist Yi Jiang, repeatedly asked about 100 people to test to find a suitable word that would connect three other words in terms of content. One group was given black tea beforehand, while another group was offered hot water, both brewed at 42°C. In the case of challenging tasks and longer test periods, tea increased performance—but only in the group of test subjects who also liked to drink tea.

