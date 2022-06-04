Strange Surfing, Quiksilver Collaboration with Stranger Things for Netflix

What started as an epic road trip chasing the waves quickly took a bizarre turn, and the lives of five friends are turned upside down. This is Strange Surfing, an exclusive collaborative movie between Stranger Things and Quiksilver. With Kanoa Igarashi, Andy Nieblas, Mikey Wright and other team riders…

Quiksilver riders must have enjoyed playing this short film to launch Quiksilver’s collaboration with Netflix’s Stranger Things series. And that’s not all, in the new season of the series there may be some surprises …

This is how Quiksilver presents the set created for Stranger Things, the hit Netflix series, after digging through archives and shedding light on the styles of the ’80s and the pure energy of 1986.

Era styles have been reimagined for Netflix and worn by characters from the series like Argyle, Nancy Wheeler, Steve Harrington, Max Mayfield and Mike Wheeler.

There is also a matching contest in the version, you can win the Schroff skateboard and supply items from the new collection.

The popular surf lifestyle brand Quiksilver is pleased to announce their collaboration on the upcoming fourth season of the Netflix original series Stranger Things. The show will be distributed in two parts, with the first volume showing on May 27 and the second volume on July 1.

In keeping with the show’s multiple release dates, Quiksilver will feature multiple capsule sets throughout the season, providing a nostalgic throwback to the ’80s-inspired brand, incorporating story elements from Stranger Things 4.

Quiksilver has never partnered with a brand of this caliber and is pleased and honored to revive this collaboration with Stranger Things. The clothing collaboration aims to present both brands in a new and exciting way to new audiences around the world.

Over the past three years, Quiksilver and the Netflix fashion team have worked closely together, digging deep into Quiksilver’s design archives to not only take inspiration from the cast’s wardrobe design and style, but also bring some pieces to life. Collaborative clothing sets available for consumer purchase.

Stranger Things is set in the 1980s, and by accessing classic patterns from the Quiksilver archives, Netflix and Quiksilver have been able to develop original, era-defining sets that reflect the show’s setting and Quiksilver’s roots.

The official Quiksilver x Stranger Things 4 collections will showcase exclusive Quiksilver pieces worn by the actors during the show, costume pieces inspired by the Quiksilver archives from the ’80s and select merchandise for the Season 4 episode.

