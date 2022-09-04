Stockacs: From Roman Manor to Old Half-timbered Houses: Five Places Soon to Showcase the History of the Region

Learn more about the history of the area, discover places that were previously unnoticed and gain insight into otherwise closed buildings – all this should be possible for visitors each year on Open Monument Day. In 2022, the event, which will be held across the country on Sunday, September 11, will, among other things, focus on the knowledge that can be gained by examining the original monuments and the antiquities people have left behind over the centuries. There are also guided tours of the Stockach region.

Old houses open their doors to the lake

The Bodman-Ludwigshafen Museum Promotion Association announces a guided tour through the exposed half-timbered house from 1607 at Seestraße 26 in Bodman between Torbogenhaus and Torkel on Monument Open Day at 2pm. The house will be repaired in accordance with the requirements of the monument, which will make visible the history of the house’s construction. At the same time, the report shows “it is not a country house, but, as archival research has shown, possibly even the Vogt House of Lords in Bodman,” according to the association.

Bodmann Ludwigshafen Underground in Ludwigshafen: During the flood of 1999, many helpers were needed to reduce the damage

Another guided community tour will take place at 4pm at Haldenhofstraße 15 in Ludwigshafen. There is the “Hohe Hirschen” house, which, according to the association, dates back to 1707 after examining the rafters and later used as a restaurant.

Sacred buildings and Roman monuments

According to the official program, other monuments can be found in Orsingen-Nenzingen and Eigeltingen. Oberhofen Church in the double community can be visited on September 11 from 1:30 pm to 5 pm. According to the announcement, it is the last visible sign of the former settlement of Oberorsingen and is located at the foot of the Kirnberg on Wahlwieser Straße.

As another sacred building, the Church of St. Martin’s Chapel on Stockacher Straße from 2 pm to 4 pm. As the program says, it was first mentioned in a 1275 document and goes back to foundation by the lords in Homburg.

eagletingen This is how the Romans worked in Eagletingen: guided tours allow an insight into antiquity

In Egeltingen, the Romanian estates take part in the campaign. This is one of a whole series of estates that were built in North Heigau between 15 BC and AD 250. According to the announcement, there will be guided tours of the site from 11 am to 2 pm.

More information as well as open antiquities in other areas is available online at www.tag-des-offenen-denkmals.de to exist.