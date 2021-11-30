Sting will perform in a song from Arcane, the Netflix series – Nerd4.life

Famous singer and songwriter the Scorpion will be one of the guests Game Awards 2021For the occasion, he will sing “What Can Have Been”, one of the songs that make up the soundtrack mysteriousThe popular Netflix and Riot Games series based on the League of Legends universe.

The news came via the Twitter account of Geoff Keighley, creator and presenter of The Game Awards, where he announced the police chief’s attendance and promised that his performance would be very special.

If you haven’t seen Arcane yet, we recommend that you read our review of the Netflix series. Also if you are curious, you will find the song below what could have been By Sting with Rey Chen:

Sting will likely be one of many guests at this year’s edition, and more surprises are likely to be revealed in the coming days as the show gets closer. In this regard, we remind you that the 2021 Game Awards will be held in 02:00 at night between Thursday 9 and Friday 10 December.

During the event there will be numerous advertisements, world premieres and a taste of the “real next generation,” as Keighley promises. Looking at previous releases, the show will likely run for about three hours, so be prepared to stay up late. On the other hand, you can follow the action in the company of the editors of Multiplayer.it. Here you will find all the nominations