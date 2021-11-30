Finland vs. France national team from the qualifiers stage to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar: videos, goals and statistics

The Finnish football team He had the potential to qualify for replay and be in a position to do so Continuing to choose their first presence in the World Cup. But France led by Deschamps had to take the incident seriously, despite being already classified.

The French dominated the first part even though they didn’t have a chance to come forward to rest on the scoreboard. On the contrary, it was Finn Pukki who could give hope to his fans if that did not happen because Lloris spoiled the obvious opportunity for the Norwich City striker.

In the second half he highlighted, above all, that the Greeks managed to show the quality of their attackers. The first goal was scored by Benzema on the scoreboard after a good choral performance by Bleus and only ten minutes later, Mbappe reminded the spectators of his world fame, scoring with a superb kick from the left flank. Thus, Finland this time is unable to attend the World Cup in Qatar.

Ufff, what a great goal it was the first goal. Every Mbappe goal with the help of Benzema is a dagger for Real Madrid. Will they do these things next year at the Bernabeu? pic.twitter.com/3JudbTkx7L Goal Spain (@GoalEspana) November 16, 2021

